The New York Yankees stunned baseball fans everywhere on Friday morning when they dropped their famous no-shave rule. Now, the Yankees players will be allowed to have clean-shaven beards instead of the strict no-beard rule of before.

Catcher Austin Wells is just one Yankees player who is thrilled about the new rule. He is pumped that he can stop shaving all the time and wants to see who else takes advantage of the rule change, according to Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports.

“Yankees catcher Austin Wells is happy that he no longer has to shave 5-6 times a week,” Thosar wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Wells said the facial-hair policy was always a point of conversation with his teammates, and now he’s interested to see which players actually start growing beards.”

The beard rule has been a point of contention for a long time with the Yankees, and it has always been fun to see previously-bearded free agents show up to New York with a new look after signing with the Yankees. Guys like Gerrit Cole and Matt Carpenter are just two recent examples of players that have had to completely change their style when donning the pinstripes.

The other major hair-related rule with the Yankees is staying intact, as players will still not be allowed to grow their hair down past their shoulders, so don't expect Cole's trademark flow to make a return any time soon.

The Yankees get their spring training slate underway on Friday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays, so New York fans will get a sneak peek at this season's squad. Spring training will run for about a month, through March 25, before the Yankees start getting ready for Opening Day. The team will be hungry for revenge after losing in the World Series last season, and it's almost time for the long journey back to the biggest stage in the sport to begin.