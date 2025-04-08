Veteran reliever Adam Ottavino has had a whirlwind of a 2025 season despite appearing in only three games out of the bullpen. After pitching in spring training with the Boston Red Sox and ultimately getting released in late March, Ottavino signed with the New York Yankees. The Yankees designated Ottavino for assignment after two outings before he re-signed with the ball club as a free agent a few days later. On Tuesday, however, the Yankees announced that Ottavino was designated for assignment once again.

The move comes as Ian Hamilton returned from the 15-day injured list. The first time Ottavino was designated for assignment this season, Devin Williams was returning from the paternity list.

What's next for Adam Ottavino after Yankees' roster move?

Ottavino, 39, allowed no runs across 1.2 innings in his three appearances out of the Yankees' bullpen. New York has likely been content with his performance. There has simply been a lack of opportunity for Ottavino with relievers returning.

One has to imagine that Adam Ottavino will land an opportunity with a team in need of another reliever.

Pitching in New York was a reunion for Ottavino, though. He had previously spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Yankees. Ottavino was terrific in 2019, turning in a stellar 1.90 ERA. He struggled during the shortened 2020 season, however, pitching to a 5.89 ERA.

In his career, Ottavio has also pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets. He's played in both big and small markets. Ottavino would be a good fit with almost any ball club in baseball. The veteran right-handed hurler is still a capable bullpen option.

Could Ottavino return to the Yankees for a third time this season? Although it is technically possible, perhaps it is better for the two sides to part ways at this point. It will be intriguing to see where Ottavino ends up next.