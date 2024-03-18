The New York Yankees have dealt with injury trouble in spring training. Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge are among New York's stars who have dealt with injury concerns. Veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu is currently battling a foot ailment as well. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on LeMahieu's status Monday on YES Network, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“(LeMahieu is) still pretty sore but moving around a lot better,” Boone said. “I definitely think it's going to cost him some days here.”

The fact that LeMahieu is “moving around a lot better” is obviously a good sign. Still, he is expected to miss some time moving forward. It will be interesting to see if LeMahieu will be ready for Opening Day, which is scheduled for March 28. This update surfaced on Monday, March 18, so the Yankees infielder has time to recover.

Boone said after the Yankees' spring training game on Monday that LeMahieu is dealing with a “significant” bone bruise, in his right food, according to Max Goodman of NJ.com. Boone did not speculate on his status for Opening Day.

Regardless, the situation will be worth closely monitoring.

Yankees: Can DJ LeMahieu bounce back in 2024?

The Yankees struggled overall as a team in 2023. LeMahieu dealt with his own individual frustrations as well.

He played in 136 games but slashed just .243/.327/.390/.718. LeMahieu added 15 home runs, 22 doubles, and 44 RBI. The three-time All-Star performed fairly well in 2022, though, and even won an American League Gold Glove award that season.

So it isn't as if LeMahieu has been consistently underperforming for years now. He produced respectable numbers in 2021 and 2022, and even finished third in AL MVP voting during the 2020 campaign.

The Yankees are certainly hopeful that LeMahieu can find his rhythm at the plate once again. He doesn't necessarily need to post All-Star numbers, but if he can play at a respectable level New York will take it.

For now, DJ LeMahieu is focused on getting healthy. The Yankees will continue to provide updates on his status as 2024 Opening Day draws near.