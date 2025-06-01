The New York Yankees' bullpen hasn't done well in their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it showed in their latest game. The team does have an off day coming up, but that didn't stop them from making changes, as Carlos Carrasco will be joining the team in the last game of their series against the Dodgers, according to Jack Curry of YES Network.

“Carlos Carrasco has been promoted from Triple-A Scranton and will join the Yankees for tonight’s game in L.A.,” Curry wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Carrasco made six starts for the Yankees and two relief appearances in April as the team tried to find bodies as they dealt with a series of injuries in the pitching rotation. With options such as Allan Winans and Clayton Beeter both recently pitching in minor league play, Carrasco made the most sense for the Yankees to promote at late notice.

In the eight games that Carrasco has played in this season, he's pitched to a 5.91 ERA with a 1.531 WHIP. He was designated for assignment in May, but decided to accept an outright assignment to Triple-A instead of being a free agent. The hope is that Carrasco can come in and help the team get a win in the series finale against the Dodgers, as they recently lost 18-2 to them.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about the tough loss and also gave some words of encouragement to pitcher Will Warren, who allowed seven earned runs in less than two innings of work.

“I think the one thing he has shown here early in his big league career, is that he has learned a lot from every situation,” Boone said, via YES Network. “From adversity through some success, this is a hard game and you're going to take your lump sometimes.

“He has all the equipment to move right through this, and be excellent like he has been for much of the season.”

To avoid getting swept, the team is going to have to start the game better and make sure things don't get out of control. Despite their performance over the past few games, they're still 35-22 and in first place in the AL East.