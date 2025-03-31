ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the start of an interleague series as the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Yankees prediction and pick.

The Diamondbacks split their opening series of the season with the Chicago Cubs. They lost the first game of the series before winning games two and four. Still, it was a high-scoring series. Three of the four games saw nine or more runs being scored. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 3-0 on the season and scored plenty of runs in the process, potentially thanks to the Yankees' new Torpedo Bats. The Yankees scored 36 runs in the first three games of the season, winning all three games.

Both teams have an off day on Monday heading into the game Tuesday.

Diamondbacks-Yankees Projected Starters

Corbin Burnes vs. Will Warren

Corbin Burnes (15-9) with a 3.92 ERA in 2024

Last Start: Corbin Burnes is making his first start of the year for the Diamondbacks after signing as a free agent in the offseason.

Away Splits: Burnes was 7-4 on the road last year with a 2.89 ERA and a .187 opponent batting average.

Will Warren (0-3) with a 10.32 ERA in 2024.

Last Start: Warren made just six total appearances last year for the Yankees between the end of July and September. Further, he made just five starts, going 0-3.

Home Splits: Warren pitched two games at home last year, going 0-0 with a 5.23 ERA.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Yankees Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -108

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: TBS

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ketel Marte has led the top of the order for the Diamondbacks. He is six for 18 this year with two doubles, three walks, and four runs scored. He is joined at the top of the lineup by Geraldo Perdomo. Perdomo is five for 15 so far this year with five RBIs and a run scored. He also had a double and a stolen base. Finally, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. finishes up the top of the order. He is 4-19 with a double, a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored.

The middle of the order features Corbin Carroll, Josh Naylor, and Eugenio Suarez. Carroll is four for 14 this year at the plate with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored. Meanwhile, Naylor is six for 15 in his first four games with the Diamondbacks. He has two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Finally, Suarez is four for 14 with four home runs, seven RBIS, two walks, a stolen base, and five runs scored.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the Yankees order has been home to Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. Goldschmidt has gone five for 12 with a double, a home run, two RBIS, and five runs scores. Meanwhile, Bellinger has gone four for ten this year with a walk, a home run, six RBIs, and three runs scored. Behind them is Aaron Judge. Judge is six of 11 at the plate with three walks. He has also hit four home runs, and two doubles, driven in 11, and scored eight times.

After Judge in the line up is Jaxx Chisholm. Chisholm is five for 12 hits on the year, with a walk, three home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored. Behind him has been Anthony Volpe. Vole is just two for 12 at the plate but has two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored already this year. Finally, Austin Wells is two of ten at the plate with two walks. Both hits are home runs though, as he has three RBIs and two runs scored.

Final Diamondbacks-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The odds in this MLB game suggest a very tight game. Both teams come into the game hitting well though. The Diamondbacks drove in 27 runs in their first four games, and now have a pitcher that has struggled in his major league career. Warren already has a -1.2 WAR in his career and has a home run per nine innings of two while giving up four walks per nine innings. The Diamondbacks will be able to score plenty off of him in this game. Still, the Yankees bats are on fire. While Corbin Burnes is a solid pitcher, he was beat up by the Yankees some last year when he was pitching for the Orioles. The Yankees have hit 15 home runs, and have 35 RBIs in just three games. Expect there to be plenty of runs in this one, and take the over.

Final Diamondbacks-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-115)