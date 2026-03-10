Those expecting to see The Vision's Paul Heyman back after WWE star Seth Rollins' recent attack should temper their expectations, as he suffered various injuries.

During the Mar. 9, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW (via Fightful Select), Michael Cole revealed that Heyman is out indefinitely following the attack, having suffered several injuries, including “cervical spinal contusion, facial lacerations, and a deviated septum.”

A further update was not given, so fans will have to patiently wait for Heyman's return. It's unclear if he will be back before WrestleMania 42 in April.

WWE star Seth Rollins' attack on Paul Heyman

During the opening segment of the Mar. 2 edition of RAW, The Vision came out and delivered a promo. Various masked men came out to take Logan Paul and Austin Theory out of the ring, leaving Heyman alone.

Rollins then emerged from behind Heyman, hitting him with a steel chair and a curb stomp. Heyman was taken backstage by WWE officials and put in an ambulance. However, LA Knight was revealed to be the one driving the ambulance.

It's unknown what happened to Heyman after he was taken out of the arena. We do know that he's out of action now. Hopefully, he is on the mend.

Rollins and Heyman formed The Vision together. Heyman turned on Roman Reigns and CM Punk during their match against Rollins at WrestleMania 41, aligning himself with the “Visionary.”

Shortly after, they added Bron Breakker to their group. A few months after that, Bronson Reed joined The Vision. However, Rollins suffered a shoulder injury in October 2025. Breakker then kicked him out of the group, taking over The Vision.

While Rollins was out, The Vision added Paul and Theory to the lineup. Breakker and Reed both suffered injuries that put them on the shelf. Reed will likely miss WrestleMania 42, while Breakker's status is unknown.