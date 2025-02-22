Former New York Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens is regarded as one of the game's greats at his position, having earned over 350 victories and 4,600 strikeouts while picked up seven Cy Young awards during his career which included tenures with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.

He also helped the Yankees to victory the 1999 and 2000 World Series; he last wore the iconic pinstripes of the Yankees uniform in 2007. But he's on his way back to the organization at 62 years old – this time, to work as a guest instructor with the current team's pitching staff.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, a former teammate of Clemens' with New York, personally extended the invitation to Clemens and is looking forward to having him back in the fold, via MLB.com.

“He’s one of my favorite teammates ever,” Boone said. “When I got traded over here [in 2003], I remember being a little apprehensive, like, ‘What’s this Rocket about?’ Knocking hitters down, all that. What a great teammate. I think he’s got a ton to give and a desire to give it. And I know a lot of our guys are excited to see him.”

Clemens is one of several notable former Yankees players to have been invited to Spring Training; the list also includes names like C.C. Sabathia, Jorge Posada, Alfonso Soriano, and Joe Torre.

“I’m trying to get more people involved,” Boone said of the notable guest list. “I think it’s great.”

Having already beaten the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Friday in Spring Training play, the Yankees will take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Former Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens is not yet in the Baseball Hall of Fame

Despite multiple Cy Young awards and over 350 victories in his career, Clemens has not been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, having yet to receive the 75 percent of votes needed for an induction.

He's also been connected to steroid use, having been included in the Mitchell Report; his former trainer also said that he injected Clemens with steroids and HGH from 1998 to 2001, though he never officially tested positive for either substance.