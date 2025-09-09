The New York Yankees are coming off a big series win over the Toronto Blue Jays. After welcoming Aaron Judge back into the outfield, New York inched closer to the top spot in the American League East. Now, a series with AJ Hinch and the Detroit Tigers looms as the next challenge. Hinch could have Gleyber Torres and the rest of the Tigers more aggressive as runners to test Judge.

The Yankees' MVP candidate is still dealing with some injury issues. He is back in the field and at the plate, but he is far from back to full strength. Add in the fact that New York's defense has been a major issue this season, and the stage is set for the Tigers to take advantage. There are not a lot of teams that run the bases better than Detroit, which could be a disaster for the Yankees.

Torres, who was an All-Star this summer, leads off a formidable order that can put up runs in a hurry. While the Tigers do not need any help scoring this season. However, Hinch has an excuse to see what Judge's arm strength is. The star made a statement in his return, but is not at full power. According to MLB's Bryan Hoch, Detroit thrives on stretching hits out on the base paths.

“Look for the Tigers to test Aaron Judge's arm during this series,” Hoch said. “No team in baseball takes the extra base (i.e. first to third on single; first to home on double) more than the Tigers this season, at 54% (next closest team: LAD, TEX – 46%).”

Judge went back to designated hitter during New York's series against Toronto. Yankees manager Aaron Boone wants to be careful with his star as he comes back from injury. However, the Tigers offer a big test with the playoffs looming. If Judge is comfortable in the outfield, things look good for New York.