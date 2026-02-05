A Broadway junkie might say that in New York, you can be “a new man,” and one particular Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher could benefit from a move to the city that never sleeps.

As the new campaign approaches, the New York Yankees have sought to ensure their lineup is as deadly as the 2025 iteration, which led baseball in both home runs and OPS. But with questions surrounding the back end of their starting rotation, longtime general manager Brian Cashman should consider acquiring Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller in exchange for outfielder Jasson Dominguez.

While Dominguez has been a touted prospect for several years, Miller’s velocity and fit with New York could make him a key addition that will help the team fortify its overall depth.

“The 30,000-foot view, there were a lot of times — and we still feel this way — that Bobby (was) a lot closer to being the 2023 version,” Dodgers’ Triple-A pitching coach, David Anderson, told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Bobby Miller Needs More Leeway

The 26-year-old spent most of 2025 in Triple-A and also dealt with knee and shoulder issues that prevented him from being a factor in 2024. Despite Miller’s more recent hardships, he experienced a stellar rookie season in 2023 that should not be viewed as a flash in the pan. His past success and powerful fastball will make him an asset.

Across 22 starts in his initial campaign, Miller went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and a 3.51 FIP. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 95th percentile in terms of pitching Run Value, the 98th percentile in terms of both Fastball Run Value and Fastball Velocity.

“We feel like we have all the ingredients we need to put it together and get back to 2023 Bobby,” Anderson said. “We just didn’t get the result yet. All the pieces weren’t quite put together, but they were there by the end of the year. So we feel really good about that.”

While 2023 may have been the righty’s best season, it might not be his peak. It is fully possible that a change of scenery and a new staff could be a major help. Miller ranked in the 94th percentile in 2024 and has consistently illustrated that velocity will not be an issue.

If Miller could develop his offspeed pitches with the Yankees’ staff, he might develop into a top-of-the-line arm with real potential.

“It’s a unique profile,” Anderson said. “When he’s in attack mode, he’s really, really good. And I think sometimes it’s easy to fall into a trap of thinking attack mode for someone with a big fastball at 100 miles per hour means, ‘I’m just going to come at you with a heater.’

“He’s started getting back to (being) an incredible front-to-back pitcher, mixing in the fastball, curveball, changeup. He’s got some other wrinkles in there, but just getting back to the staples of what he does allows him to get back to pitching the way that he does.”

Even beyond his mechanics, Miller profiles as a talent with a chip on his shoulder. After years of setbacks, he might be ready to embrace the challenge of being a newcomer in The Big Apple.

“That’s the motivation for me right now, to get back to how I was a few years ago,” Miller said recently at the Dodgers’ annual fanfest. “I know it’s still in there, and there’s more than that as well.”

Why This Deal Works

The Dodgers boast one of the game’s most potent pitching staffs. Meanwhile, New York has a crowded outfield that already includes Cody Bellinger, Aaron, and Trent Grisham. It has become increasingly evident that Dominguez will not receive much playing time. As a result, the Yankees should look to move the 22-year-old for a pitcher like Miller.

The Trade Proposal

Yankees Receive:

RHP Bobby Miller

Dodgers Receive:

OF Jasson Dominguez

This swap would make sense for both sides. The Yankees could benefit from a player with professional experience who also feels they have more to prove. It remains to be seen how the Yankees and Dodgers attack the remainder of the offseason; a swap may help both parties.