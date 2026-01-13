The New York Yankees remain at the heart of MLB offseason activity, with Cody Bellinger’s free agency negotiations ongoing and trade rumors swirling across the league. As spring training approaches, New York is carefully balancing patience with leverage, allowing talks to stretch into mid-January.

According to multiple reports, the Yankees and Bellinger remain engaged in active discussions. However, the two sides have yet to resolve a key sticking point, the contract length. While the Yankees appear comfortable with a five-year commitment, Bellinger’s camp is reportedly holding firm at seven years. The gap has prompted the front office to explore alternative options via trade that could reshape the roster.

The New York Post Sports shared an update on its official X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting Jon Heyman's latest report on the situation.

“Yankees and Cody Bellinger talked through the weekend and again today, but the disagreement continues to be the length of the deal.

Yankees are exploring alternatives, including trades for Cubs INF Nico Hoerner and White Sox OF Luis Robert Jr.”

Heyman later expanded on his report, emphasizing that communication between the two sides remains ongoing despite the current stalemate.

“The Yankees and Cody Bellinger, their number one target this winter, do have a gap in talks. It’s not an insignificant gap; it is a significant gap — but they are working on it.”

As part of their leverage strategy, trade discussions for Nico Hoerner have reportedly gained traction. Following Alex Bregman’s five-year deal—which impacted the Chicago Cubs’ infield depth—New York sees an opportunity to pursue a high-contact, defense-first infielder. At the same time, the Yankees' interest in Luis Robert Jr. reflects their desire to maintain power and athleticism in the outfield should Bellinger sign elsewhere.

“They are talking trades with some teams, certainly. They’re talking with the Cubs about Nico Hoerner, and they’re talking about White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr… so both sides are exploring other alternatives in case they’re not able to get this done.”

With luxury tax concerns in mind, the Yankees are signaling flexibility while keeping pressure on the negotiation front.