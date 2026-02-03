The New York Yankees are scanning MLB Free Agency for a right-handed spark, and Paul Goldschmidt has emerged as a serious name in the latest talks. Goldschmidt to Yankees rumors picked up speed after Jon Heyman revealed New York’s growing list of targets. The Bronx lineup leans heavily left-handed. The front office wants balance. It wants power that can survive October pressure. Goldschmidt, a proven veteran with playoff scars, fits that picture.

Speaking on MLB Network, Heyman explained the thinking behind the move. “Yeah, absolutely. They are pretty heavily left-handed. They brought back a similar team to last year. I can’t really blame them. They did win 94 games, obviously, in New York.” But the ending still stings. “Everybody knows. They didn’t do well against the Red Hot Jays, who scored 34 runs in 34 innings in that playoff series.” That collapse forced reflection. Now the Yankees are hunting solutions, not excuses.

The Yankees are reportedly looking to add another right-handed bat this offseason.@JonHeyman mentions Paul Goldschmidt, Ty France, Austin Slater and Randal Grichuk as players “on their list.” pic.twitter.com/RVsCO58dw5 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 3, 2026

Goldschmidt brings pedigree and purpose. He is a seven-time All-Star and the 2022 National League MVP. His bat still carries value. Heyman reported that Goldschmidt would accept a part-time role and a reduced salary because playing time matters more than money at this stage. His production backs up the interest. He hit .274 last season and crushed left-handed pitching at .336 with a .981 OPS, exactly what the Yankees need for balance. “One of the names they’re talking about is Paul Goldschmidt,” Heyman said.

Yankees list grows as urgency builds

The Yankees are not stopping with one option. Heyman added, “So, Ty France, another guy, potentially, as a first baseman. In the outfield, you have Austin Slater… and Randall Grichuk, another guy, right-handed bat, a very good one, also on their list.” The plan is clear. “There’s at least four guys that they are considering. They’re definitely going to sign one. It’s not going to be a lot of money.” Relief pitching remains on the radar too.

Under the stadium lights, every move in MLB Free Agency feels heavier for the Yankees, and Paul Goldschmidt now stands at the center of their next big decision. Will this gamble rewrite their October story?