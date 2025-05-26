New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza isn't hitting. At all. But despite Peraza batting .167 with a .560 OPS over 32 games, his teammate, Aaron Judge, has his back.

“Give him a chance to play every single day, good things are going to happen,” the Yankees captain said on the YES Network on Saturday.

Yet Peraza has had the opportunity to play nearly every day since second baseman Jazz Chisholm went down with an oblique injury at the end of April. Since finishing that game for Chisholm, Peraza is hitting .152 with one home run and four extra-base hits in 52 plate appearances.

At least publicly, he seems undaunted.

“I’m getting a lot of experience,” Peraza said earlier this month, via The Athletic. “But if I’m not playing every day, I’m watching the game. A lot of my teammates are superstars, and I talk with my teammates every day.”

Peraza's coaches have confidence in him as well. Manager Aaron Boone continues to pencil him into the lineup most nights, while hitting coach James Rowson has seen improvements in his swing.

“You’re in that position where you’re able to get behind the baseball and drive through it,” he said. “You can see when the ball strikes the barrel, you can tell it’s square and there’s room for it to go. I think he’s getting to that point where he’s doing that more consistently.”

Yankees IF Oswald Peraza isn't worried about his roster spot

Peraza may have his chances now, but there's no guarantee that he will have them for much longer. DJ LeMahieu is already back with the team and Chisholm might not be far behind. He told the New York Post last week that he is “pretty close” to a return, and his original 4-6-week timeline is coming up.

“I want to play every day for the New York Yankees,” Peraza said. “I can’t control that. I practice every day. I want to play every day. For sure, I want to play here for a long time.”

That will be tougher when Chisholm comes back. And if Peraza doesn't start producing, it might soon be impossible. That's because Giancarlo Stanton is also progressing toward a return, and while he's strictly a DH, that's one fewer spot in the lineup that Peraza can take up — and one fewer spot on the roster for him.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said over the weekend that Stanton is taking BP and could be nearing a rehab assignment.