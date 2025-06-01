While Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has been in rumors recently, the latest report has that speculation likely dead in the water. Though Phillies star Bryce Harper is dealing with an injury, he would speak about Schwarber and his future with the team, since he'll be a free agent this winter.

Harper's comments come after Philadelphia's president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, said that he wants Schwarber to be with the team full term.

“We would love to keep him as part of the organization for the long term, there’s no doubt,” Dombrowski said on “The Show” podcast. “He’s putting up big numbers, and I’m sure there will be a lot of other clubs that are interested in him, too. But we’d love to keep him part of the organization, and hope that it happens.”

As mentioned earlier, Harper would no doubt echo the same sentiments, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I don’t see him playing anywhere else,” Harper said. “Obviously I don’t make those decisions. But as a team leader and a captain and everything else, he brings so much value to our team.”

Bryce Harper on the leadership Kyle Schwarber brings to the Phillies

Article Continues Below

With the Phillies hitter in Schwarber reaching 300 career home runs just recently, he's been in the midst of a productive season as he has a .267 batting average with 19 dingers (fourth in the majors) and 43 RBIs. Besides his play on the field, Harper would speak about the leadership he brings to the clubhouse.

“He’s learned from a lot of really good guys, from Jon Lester to [John] Lackey to [Ryan] Dempster to all these other guys like [Jake] Arrieta,” Harper said. “He’s just learned such a good way of bringing a team together. He does such a great job of that.”

“I have so much respect for Kyle and what he’s done in this game,” Harper continued. “He’s become just such an impact bat, not just for our team but in all of baseball. He can hit a lefty, he can hit a righty, [hit] for power, everything else, so it’s been fun to watch. It’s been fun to be able to talk to him about things. I’m still trying to talk to him about how to pull a baseball into the seats.”

At any rate, Harper and Schwarber look to help Philadelphia reach major success as the team currently has a 36-22 which puts them second in the NL East. After the final game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon, the team starts a three-game slate facing the Toronto Blue Jays.