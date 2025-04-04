One of the primary subjects of discussion throughout the offseason was the Los Angeles Dodgers' lucrative spending in free agency. Some have called for a salary cap to be implemented, while others have simply said that other teams need to spend more money. Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper isn't a fan of the complaints against the Dodgers, something he made extremely clear on Friday.

“I don't know if people will like this, but I feel like only losers complain about what they're doing,” Harper said, via On Pattison. “I think they're a great team, they're a great organization. That's why guys want to go there and play. LA is a great city to play in obviously… They're gonna continue to get guys, they're gonna continue to pull guys from this sport.”

The Phillies are not afraid to spend money on stars either. After all, Harper landed a 13-year, $330 million contract when he first signed with the ball club. With that being said, the Dodgers have been the most aggressive team in the sport over the past few years when it comes to bringing in superstars in free agency.

Some fans of small-market teams have called out the Dodgers for their lucrative spending. In all reality, the Dodgers are not doing anything wrong. MLB doesn't feature a salary cap, so LA can spend money without too many concerns. The luxury tax is something to consider, but the Dodgers will likely still remain aggressive moving forward.

Harper doesn't have a problem with it. He knows the best way to get back at them is to defeat them in the postseason. It certainly would not be surprising to see the Phillies and Dodgers play in a potential playoff series in 2025.

The Dodgers are currently 8-0, while the Phillies hold a 5-1 record. Los Angeles and Philadelphia arguably feature the two best teams in baseball right now.