Cristopher Sanchez will start the Philadelphia Phillies' game Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals, manager Rob Thomson announced on Tuesday.

His announcement comes just one week after Sanchez left his start against the New York Mets on April 22 with left forearm soreness. He lasted just two innings.

Any injury concern, however, appears to be a thing of the past.

“He’s been fine,” Thomson said, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. “He’s ready to go.”

Sanchez has made five starts in 2025, compiling a 3.42 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 26.1 innings pitched. But the Phillies were not going to take any chances to force him back into game action sooner than was safe.

Sanchez expressed optimism after his exit against the Mets, repeatedly telling reporters that he felt fine and did not anticipate the soreness being a long-term problem.

“We did some movement exercises in the training room,” he explained at the time. “The doc checked me out, and that’s why I feel positive that we won’t have to be worried about this.”

The Phillies contemplate a 6-man rotation

With Sanchez healthy and Ranger Suarez on track to rejoin the team this weekend, the Phillies could have the fortunate problem of carrying six healthy starting pitchers on their roster.

Asked if that meant the Phillies could use a six-man rotation, Thomson said “possibly.”

“We’re kind of walking through that right now,” he said.

Suarez has yet to make his 2025 debut but will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday. Thomson said the team will make a decision on what's next after that.

The problem with plugging Suarez back into the rotation without taking someone else out, as Thomson said, would be that a six-man rotation would leave their bullpen one player short.

“And you have to have some flexibility with your bullpen arms where you can send guys down if you need an arm,” he continued. “Those are things we’re always talking about. All the things that can influence the decision whether to go to a six-man or not.”