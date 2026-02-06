The Philadelphia Phillies have made it to the playoffs the last four seasons. However, they are still trying to earn their first World Series title since 2008.

In an effort to maximize their roster's potential, the Phillies have invited utility man Dylan Moore and right-handed pitcher Daniel Robert to spring training, the team announced. Both will be non-roster invitees.

Moore split the 2025 season between the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. Over 106 games total, he hit .201 with 11 home runs, 25 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. Moore was with the Mariners for the first six years of his career. Over his seven years in the majors, he has hit .206 with 63 home runs, 198 RBIs and 118 stolen bases.

The Phillies will want to see Moore get more consistent at the plate to earn major league opportunities. However, there have been flashes of brilliance. Outside of the 2023 season, he has double digit stolen bases every year of his career. Furthermore, Moore hit 10 home runs and drove in 32 RBIs in 2024. With the ability to play every position except for catcher, Philadelphia is hoping they've found a diamond in the rough.

Robert made it into 15 games for the Phillies in 2025. He pitched to a 4.15 ERA and a 15/10 K/BB ratio. Philadelphia was at least intrigued enough to see what the right-hander has to offer. But as a non-roster invitee, he'll be fighting an uphill battle to make the majors again.

Neither player will be expected to make a major impact on the Phillies, let alone make the team. However, it's a low risk gamble for a Philadelphia team trying to improve.