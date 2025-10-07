The Philadelphia Phillies are well on their way to adding another heartbreak to their growing list of playoff disappointments in the 2020s. For this year, they are on the cusp of being swept by the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS after they suffered a 4-3 loss on Monday — with Philly's comeback efforts falling just short against yet another shaky outing from the Dodgers' bullpen.

Blake Snell mowed down the Phillies for most of the night, and at some point, their inability to get the job done can be very frustrating for players such as Kyle Schwarber who spent the entire 2025 season mashing. But as the old adage goes, it ain't over until it's over, and the Phillies still have some life left in them — provided that they muster one heroic performance after another on the road to send the series back to Citizens Bank Park.

At the very least, having their backs against the wall is igniting the Phillies' fighting spirit, if manager Rob Thomson's declaration following their Game 2 loss to the Dodgers is any indication.

“I love the fight in the eighth and ninth inning. They fought like hell. And hopefully that carries over into Wednesday. But this is a resilient group. Our backs are against the wall. We just got to come out fighting,” Thomson said, via Jeff Skversky.

The Phillies will definitely have to bring their A-game on Wednesday and the rest of the NLDS if they were to somehow overturn a 2-0 deficit against the reigning World Series champion.

Their big hitters — Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner — also have to stay away from forcing the issue and let the game come naturally to them. That, however, is a near-impossible task considering that the Phillies' season is on the line.

But this group has plenty of postseason experience, and they are certainly not going out with a whimper, if at all.

Phillies look to rescue their season behind Aaron Nola

In Game 3, the Phillies will be starting Aaron Nola; Nola hasn't been at his best in 2025, as he ended the campaign with a ghastly 6.01 ERA, but his peripherals suggest that better days might be ahead for the 32-year-old starter.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers will be starting Yoshinobu Yamamoto. His stuff could present a ton of trouble for the Phillies, so Schwarber and company will have to lock in and be at their best from here on out.