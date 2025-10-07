The Philadelphia Phillies' mettle will be tested, as they are on the brink of another early playoff exit now that they're down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 2025 NLDS matchup. There are many factors to point out behind the Phillies' frigid start to the 2025 MLB postseason, but the disappearance of Kyle Schwarber has to rank among the most devastating blows for Philly. Through the first two games of the series, he's gone hitless in seven at-bats — rendering him a fell of his regular season self thus far.

Of course, the matchup in Game 2 could not have been more unforgiving for Schwarber. For as much damage as he's done to lefties this year, Blake Snell is a certified lefty-killer, and all the Phillies slugger could do was muster one walk against him.

But Schwarber had a chance to redeem himself in the bottom of the eighth; with Emmett Sheehan reeling on the mound, Schwarber came to the plate with one out and one runner on base (Trea Turner at first). The Phillies slugger, however, proceeded to strike out, killing the momentum they had been building in the inning. Bryce Harper followed that strikeout of his with a flyout, ending the inning.

After the game, Schwarber reflected on that missed opportunity and was resolute in what the Phillies must do from here on out to try and come back from 2-0 down against the Dodgers.

“I did not come through in that spot. I can look myself in the mirror. And say that I want to be better. I am going to be better. I'm looking forward to getting out there. I'm not going to press an issue. I'm not going to go out of my skin and feel like I'm gonna reach for the sky,” Schwarber said, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philly.

“Everyone doing their job, and everyone going out there and being them — it's really good. That's how we got here in the first place.”

Phillies on the brink of suffering NLDS bye curse again

In 2022 and 2023, the Phillies made it to the World Series and NLCS, respectively, after generating so much momentum from their NL Wild Card series victories. But then in 2024, the Phillies earned a bye to the NLDS after a 95-win season and proceeded to lose to the New York Mets, a Wild Card side, in four games.

This year, the Phillies are in danger of losing to another Wild Card team in the NLDS. Perhaps they have to aim to be a Wild Card team next year to break this brewing curse.