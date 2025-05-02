The Pittsburgh Pirates lost a three-game series at home to the Chicago Cubs this week. But the attention has all been focused on a fan who fell during the Thursday game. A Pirates fan needed medical attention after falling over the Clemente Wall onto the warning track, and he has been identified as Kavan Markwood.

“The man who fell was identified Thursday as Kavan Markwood, according to information supplied by the Southern Alleghany School District,” Will Graves of The Associated Press reported. “District Workforce Development Coordinator Laura Thomson said in a statement that the district is keeping the ‘former student and standout athlete' in its thoughts and prayers. She identified Markwood [as] a 2022 graduate who ‘made a lasting impact' on the district community as an athlete and a “man of character,” and said he was MVP of the football team during his senior year.”

Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen hit a double that ended up winning the game in the seventh inning. When celebrating the double, Markwood flipped over the wall. Both managers and medical personnel immediately jumped to help the man after he hit the ground. He was carted off the field, and the game continued after about ten minutes.

McCutchen released a statement after that Pirates game: “We’re just hoping for the best for him,” he said. “I hope he pulls through because he’s the reason why we are here. He’s the reason why we play the game. People that show their support so we can do something we love, partly because of him and because of fans. So, I just pray that he’s all right.”

The Pirates dropped the rubber match on Thursday, even with Paul Skenes on the mound. The Pirates open a three-game series against the Padres at home on Friday.