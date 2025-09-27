The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers have locked up guaranteed spots in the playoffs. They each reached the postseason after being some of the most competitive teams in the league throughout the 2025 campaign. However, who has the better chance at winning the World Series?

During a guest appearance on “ESPN Podcasts,” former MLB player Eric Hosmer boldly claimed that whoever wins the playoff series between the Padres and Dodgers will win the World Series. That's assuming the two teams match up against each other in the postseason. However, Holm seems to favor San Diego mainly due to the team's stacked bullpen.

“Padres are really the only team that can hold a lead late,” said Hosmer. … “Yeah, the Padres. What they did at the [trade] deadline, Mason Miller, I mean, you knew Mason Miller was throwing 103, 104 miles an hour. You put him in Petco Park in that atmosphere, you know you're gonna get couple more RPMs on that fastball, and some miles per hour as well. But to me, the story is the same as last year. It comes down to the Dodgers and the Padres. To me, the winner of that series is gonna be the World Series champs.”

The Padres made big moves at the trade deadline to improve the roster. They arguably have the best bullpen in baseball, which tends to go a long way in the playoffs. With a playoff spot already locked up, all that's left now is for San Diego to finish the regular season and get ready for a potential run to the World Series.

On the other hand, the Dodgers are one of the most stacked teams in the league. Los Angeles has an incredibly strong offense supported by an efficient starting pitching rotation. If L.A. and San Diego met in the playoffs, it should make for an exciting series.