Sitting one game back from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, the San Diego Padres need to do everything in their power to end Dave Roberts' dominance and finally secure a pennant for the first time since 2006.

For Fernando Tatis Jr., that meant pulling a page from Spider-Man's playbook to scale the wall at Petco Park and steal a home run from Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, leaving fans with one heck of a highlight to talk about at work tomorrow.

FERNANDO TATIS JR. SAVES IT AT THE WALL 🤯pic.twitter.com/rfgLTDxXfG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Goodness, you certainly don't see that every day.

After a strong start to the 2025 MLB season, winning seven straight to start the season and 14 of their first 17, the Padres have been hit with a bit of a rough patch in the dog days of summer, going 16-12 in August before losing their first four games in September. Fortunately, the Padres have gotten hot as the weather begins to cool, securing two wins against the Colorado Rockies and a walkoff win over the Reds in their first of three games.

With the season series against the Dodgers officially lost, giving Los Angeles the tiebreaker if the two teams end up finishing out the year with the same record, the Padres need to do everything in their power to leapfrog Shohei Ohtani and company before the start of the postseason if they are going to finally break their drought and bring a pennant back to San Diego. If Tatis Jr. keeps playing like he has over the past few games, that option remains within the realm of possibility.