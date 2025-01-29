It took until January 28, but the San Diego Padres have finally signed their first free agent to a Major League contract, bringing back catcher Elias Diaz on a one-year contract.

The Padres have not confirmed the deal, which was reported by MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell and is pending a physical.

San Diego initially signed Diaz to a Minor League deal last August after the Colorado Rockies released him. They called him up on September 1 and he hit .190 with a .720 OPS over 21 at bats down the stretch. He backed up full-time catcher Kyle Higashioka and appeared in one playoff game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Once the deal is official, Diaz will join Luis Campusano and Brett Sullivan as the third catcher on the team's 40-man roster. Catcher has been a position of need for the club since Higashioka agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers earlier in the offseason.

Though the Rockies released him last year, Diaz is only a season removed from a 2023 All-Star selection and All-Star Game MVP honors. Diaz hit .267 in his lone All-Star campaign with 14 home runs and a .725 OPS. Baseball Savant rates him as an above-average pitch framer with an elite pop time.

Elias Diaz fills the first offseason priority for the Padres

Miami-based El Extrabase reports that Diaz's deal is for $3.5 million and includes a mutual option for 2026, giving the Padres an affordable catcher, compared to Higashioka, who will make more than $13 million over the next two years.

For added depth, the Padres have also signed veteran Martin Maldonado to a Minor League contract.

The Padres are trying to build a World Series contender for 2025 while also managing a series of long-term, big money deals, making it important they land a catcher for cheap.

Five San Diego players will make at least $17 million next year, led by Xander Bogaerts, who is due $25 million in 2025. Meanwhile they've lost Jurickson Profar (Atlanta Braves) Tanner Scott (Dodgers), Donovan Solano (Seattle Mariners) and Martín Pérez (Chicago White Sox) to other teams in free agency.

With the Padres still needing an outfielder to replace Profar, general manager AJ Preller could dip into the trade market. Dylan Cease and Michael King are both believed to be available and will make $13.75 million and $8 million next year respectively. If the Padres could flip one of them for an MLB-ready outfield prospect (or someone still pre-arbitration), they can kill two birds with one stone.