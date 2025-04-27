On a day dedicated to honoring one of the most beloved Giants in franchise history, it was Buster Posey who stole the show for a moment with a perfectly timed joke. During Brandon Crawford’s appreciation ceremony at Oracle Park on Saturday, Posey compared his longtime teammate’s younger self to none other than a Hollywood heartthrob.

“When he was first drafted, he looked kind of like a Zac Efron wannabe,” Posey quipped, sending Crawford, the crowd, and even himself into laughter.

Despite his calm and collected demeanor on the field throughout a stellar 13-year Giants career, Crawford admitted after the ceremony that the thought of speaking in front of the Oracle Park faithful had been nerve-wracking for weeks. But, true to form, Crawford delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking his family, teammates, coaches, the front office, and most of all, the fans — a fanbase he grew up part of himself.

“I think it’s just mutual appreciation,” Crawford said of the bond he shared with the fans. “It probably is a little different relationship than most having been one myself for so many years.”

Giants legend Brandon Crawford honored at Oracle Park

The afternoon was filled with memories, standing ovations, and reflections on Crawford’s impact both on and off the field. Giants CEO Larry Baer praised Crawford’s daily dedication to fans, recalling how he rarely ended a batting practice session without signing autographs or taking photos.

Posey’s remarks about Crawford’s early years weren’t just for laughs. He praised Crawford’s quiet confidence, work ethic, and knack for rising to the biggest moments.

“He’s the guy you wanted the ball hit to, the guy you wanted up when the game was on the line,” Posey said. “His presence at shortstop was absolutely instrumental to our success.”

Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy, now managing the Texas Rangers, received a long ovation from the Oracle crowd himself before the game. Bochy called the celebration “well deserved,” noting Crawford's critical role in the Giants' World Series championships.

“Gifted defender, clutch hitter — he was at his best when the moment was biggest,” Bochy said.

Crawford, who spent 2011-2023 in a Giants uniform before playing his final season with the Cardinals, is fully embracing retirement, focusing on family while keeping a close eye on the Giants' new era under Posey's leadership in the front office.

“There just seems to be a new energy, I feel like, with Buster leading the way,” Crawford said.

Crawford’s old No. 35 is currently worn by Justin Verlander, who respectfully reached out to Crawford for permission after signing with San Francisco this offseason. Crawford said he was honored Verlander would even ask, calling him “a great guy to do it.”

Fittingly, the Giants capped the day with a walk-off win over the Rangers, reminding everyone that Crawford’s spirit — and his impact on the franchise — is still very much alive. As Crawford said during his emotional speech, “I may be stepping away from the field, but I’ll always be a Giant.”