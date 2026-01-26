As Tony Vitello prepares to make over as manager, the San Francisco Giants are still building out their 2026 roster. In their latest move, the Giants found a way to bolster their outfield mix.

San Francisco has signed Harrison Bader to a two-year contract, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He is set to make $20.5 million with another $500,000 available in incentives, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

The Giants have Heliot Ramos stationed in left and Jung Hoo Lee in right field. San Francisco could've opted to give former top prospect Drew Gilbert a larger opportunity. But instead, they've opted to go with the veteran option in Bader.

The outfielder spent the 2o25 season splitting time between the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies. Over 146 games total, Bader hit .277 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. If he had played for the Giants, he would've ranked second in batting average, fifth in home runs and sixth in RBIs. Over his entire career, Bader has hit .247 with 88 home runs, 322 RBIs and 105 stolen bases.

Alongside his work at the plate, San Francisco targeted Bader due to his outfield defense. He has named a Gold Glover in 2021. He has a career .986 fielding percentage, which will make covering the confines of Oracle Park a bit easier.

The Giants know it'll take quite the effort to compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Bader can't do it alone. But he at least gives San Francisco a credible defender in center field. President of baseball operations Buster Posey is sure to continue scouring the market for other potential options towards improvement.