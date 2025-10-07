The San Francisco Giants’ managerial search now includes a familiar face. Former catcher Nick Hundley, who served as current president of baseball operations Buster Posey’s backup during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, has officially interviewed for the team’s vacant manager position.

According to a piece by The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser, Hundley quickly emerged as a target after the Giants parted ways with Bob Melvin following their 81-81 finish in 2025. The article by Slusser reflects the club’s focus on laying a foundation consistent with the culture and values being built under Posey’s leadership.

At 42-years-old, Hundley brings a blend of playing experience and front-office expertise. After his 12-year MLB career that included stints with the San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, Baltimore Orioles, Giants, and Athletics, he transitioned into leadership roles in Major League Baseball’s operations department before joining the Texas Rangers as a special assistant to general manager Chris Young. Hundley later contributed to the front office that assembled the Rangers’ 2023 World Series championship roster.

While Hundley has no prior managerial experience, his time as a respected clubhouse presence gives him credibility. In 2017, he earned the Giants’ Willie Mac Award, presented to the team’s most inspirational player — becoming the only backup catcher ever to receive the honor. His connection to Posey, now the Giants’ president of baseball operations, further strengthens his candidacy.

Melvin’s two-year stint in San Francisco ended after back-to-back seasons without October baseball. Posey’s decision to move in a new direction signals a cultural reset focused on communication and accountability. Hundley’s reputation for leadership and familiarity with Oracle Park make him an appealing fit for a team seeking to reestablish its identity. The former journeyman catcher’s reputation for professionalism, preparation, and steady influence could help guide the Giants as they take their next step toward postseason relevancy in October.

If hired, the veteran catcher would follow a growing MLB trend of front-office-influenced managerial hires, emphasizing relationship-building and modern leadership over dugout experience. The San Francisco Chronicle also reported that other potential Giants candidates include Mark Kotsay, Stephen Vogt, and Los Angeles Dodgers assistant coach Clayton McCullough.

For the franchise legend turned front-office leader, the first major hire Posey makes will define how the club enters the next era of Giants baseball — one grounded in trust, connection, and a modern approach to leadership.