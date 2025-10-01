The San Francisco Giants missed the National League playoffs by two games. In the aftermath of the regular season, the Giants were one of many teams to fire its manager, moving on from Bob Melvin. San Francisco's season has been full of ups and downs, including the acquisition of Rafael Devers and the trade of Tyler Rodgers. Those moves and Willy Adames let the team down.

The Giants were a part of a three-team race in the NL West for a majority of the season. Both the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers made it into the postseason after putting together dominant campaigns. Unlike their rivals, though, San Francisco seemed unsure of whether or not it was going to go all-in to make the playoffs. The result was a disappointing one.

With Melvin on his way out, the Giants could be in store for some big changes this winter. However, fans can't help but wonder what could have been had the team played at its best for just a little longer. Instead, San Francisco will carry regrets into 2026 as it tries to re-tool the roster and return to the inner circle of contenders. Regardless of what happens, the pressure is on.

As a team, the Giants had everything they needed to succeed this season. Logan Web has been exceptional yet again as San Francisco's ace, leading an effective rotation. However, the NL has been an uber-competitive league throughout the season. Whether it was internal issues or strong competition, Melvin was unable to orchestrate a playoff push late in the year.

While a lot of positives will come out of the Giants season in when it comes to their young talent, disappointment is the main reaction to how things ended. Here is where that disappointment lies.

The Rafael Devers trade did not have the desired effect on the Giants

While there were a lot of big deals at the July 31 deadline, the trade sending Devers to San Francisco may have been the largest. The infielder's arrival to the Giants clubhouse had fans believing that their team could challenge the Dodgers atop the NL West. However, the former All-Star was unable to ignite an offensive turnaround for his new team, fizzling out down the stretch.

Devers was unhappy in his final days with the Boston Red Sox. However, his attitude changed when he changed teams. The veteran was open to playing at first base and doing whatever it took for his team to win. Despite his promises, Devers could not deliver. The lefty slugger batted just .200 in September, all but ending his team's playoff push before it started.

As a player, Devers is one of the best in the league at his position. However, expectations in San Francisco were high when he arrived. The result was a struggled that lasted for a few months. Given his impressive Major League Baseball resume, Devers could come back in 2026 and be excellent yet again. For now, though, he is the reason for a lot of headaches in San Francisco.

Willy Adames failed to reproduce his 2024 success in a new home

For a team that missed the postseason, the Giants made some big moves before and during the regular season. San Francisco acquired Adames from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason after he led his team to the playoffs. The idea behind adding him was that he could do the same for an older roster and make a deeper run in 2025. The result was an underwhelming year.

Adames' struggles in the field were almost as bad as his quiet bat at the plate. Because of that, Melvin had a hard time building a lineup around him and Devers. Without a star to lead the way, the Giants' offense faltered, letting down Webb and other starters when they put together quality starts. Once again, 2025 could be an outlier year. If not, though, San Francisco has an issue.

At his best, Adames has matched records set by Giants legends like Barry Bonds. The infielder is one of the best in all of baseball at the plate when he is in a rhythm. Unfortunately, he could not get their in his first season with San Francisco. If the Giants find a way to relieve the pressure on his shoulders, he could find his way back to stardom. If not, things could continue to get worse.

San Francisco's front office wavered halfway through the year

Webb and Giants general manager Buster Posey are former teammates and good friends. As the former catcher made his way into the front office, he spent a while cutting his teeth in a new role. The results in 2025 are very mixed. However, the fact that he could not commit to a philosophy left San Francisco stuck. Despite Webb defending him, Posey heard it from his fanbase all year.

When the Giants traded Rodgers to the New York Mets at the trade deadline, experts thought the team was playing for 2026. However, San Francisco went on a run to start the second half of the season, leading fans to question why their team sent away an important piece of the bullpen. Despite the relatively small role he played on the team, Rodgers' exit affected the Giants' morale.

For all of their downfalls, San Francisco still won 81 games this season. Had things broken differently, the Giants could have made some noise in the NL West. However, the pieces are in place for a bounce back year in 2026. Devers and Adames are capable of leading a contender, and Posey will only get better as he gains experience as the team's GM.