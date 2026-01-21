Despite being a seller at the MLB trade deadline, the San Francisco Giants came within just two games of snagging the final National League Wild Card slot last season. When an ownership group is presented with such a scenario, it can go one of two directions: actively seek upgrades to push the club over the top, or trust that the present personnel's natural progression will bridge the slight gap. The Giants, at least for now, are seemingly taking the latter route.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers grow stronger, their oldest rival is largely standing pat. The decision to name three-time World Series champion Buster Posey as president of baseball operations excited many fans, for he understands what fueled the organization to substantial success in the 2010s, but the team finished in a frustratingly similar position in 2025. San Francisco's playoff drought extended to four years following an 82-80 record. Posey's winter activity has been worryingly quiet.

A Giants reporter touched on the disconnect between what the catcher-turned-executive has proclaimed versus what has transpired this offseason.

“He seems convinced that when he wants to spend big, they will let him, but we just aren't seeing it,” Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle told AJ Pierzynski on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “Maybe they're waiting to pick up some deals closer to spring training. I don't know if that's necessarily going to happen…

The Giants' most notable MLB offseason acquisitions to this point are veteran right-handers Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser, who boast 4.07 and 4.06 career ERAs, respectively. Posey knows that a strong pitching staff will be essential if the ballclub is going to genuinely compete in a loaded NL, but fans want more reputable contributors. It is possible that Greg Johnson, chairman of the board of directors, is hesitant to invest significant resources after how 2025 unfolded.

Posey secured a stunning trade with the Boston Red Sox to acquire slugger Rafael Devers last June, and the squad actually regressed. The deal did not cost San Francisco much in terms of assets, and the three-time All-Star posted a 130 OPS+ (league average is 100) across a 90-game sample size, but the franchise still owes more than 220 million to Devers. The real problem is the seven-year, 182 million contract the Giants committed to shortstop Willy Adames last offseason.

Owners are not always keen on adding another expensive bat when the club is already underachieving with pricey talent. Spending alone is not enough, anyway. San Francisco must pinpoint the right free agents. The Giants appear relatively content for the time being, placing their trust in new manager Tony Vitello to maximize the roster's abilities.

But they must be forewarned that a conservative winter will yield relentless fury if the standings do not reflect clear improvement.