Kyle Harrison is supposed to be a key part of the San Francisco Giants' starting pitching rotation, but the organization and fan base are still waiting for his emergence. Their patience will have to extend at least past the first few days of the 2025 MLB season, as both he and Keaton Winn are being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic.

The young left-hander's omission from the Opening Day roster is surprising at first glance, but Pavlovic explains why this move is perfectly reasonable. “Harrison was behind all spring after losing about 13 pounds from a virus right before the start of camp,” he posted on X.

While it is obviously terrible luck for the 23-year-old to experience this sickness, especially at the onset of spring training, it might explain some of his recent struggles. Harrison has a 10.80 ERA in 6 2/3 innings pitched during Cactus League play this year. He is clearly not ready for the start of the new campaign.

The question is, though, will he be ready at all this year? Beyond the physical adversity that the 2020 third-round draft pick has endured in 2025, there are still concerns about his velocity and command. He tallied a 4.56 ERA, 118 strikeouts and 42 walks in 24 starts last season. This is a pivotal year in his development.

And it will begin with the Sacramento River Cats. The additional time in the minor leagues could be just what this southpaw needs to polish his mechanics and sustain his velocity. Ideally, he will quickly shake off the rust from a delayed and embattled spring training stint and prove himself to be a capable member of the Giants' staff.

Giants look ahead to 2025 season

In the meantime, president of baseball operations Buster Posey and manager Bob Melvin are working on finalizing the pitching rotation. Since Jordan Hicks is going to resume starting duties in 2025 after returning to the bullpen last summer, the competition for the last spot is especially fierce. The decision is coming down to either Hayden Birdsong or Landen Roupp.

One of those largely inexperienced big-league hurlers will join All-Star Logan Webb, former Cy Young Robbie Ray, future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander and the aforementioned Hicks in forming one of the more intriguing rotations in baseball. Eventually, Kyle Harrison will try to force his way into that group.

This could be but a snag in the road of an otherwise memorable MLB career. But he has to get back on course fairly soon.