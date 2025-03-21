As San Francisco Giants stars get used to Buster Posey being the new president of baseball operations, there is no doubt a jarring feeling seeing the former catcher not playing in uniform after playing for 12 seasons. With the Giants looking to fix its flaws for the upcoming season, Posey will be leading the way in his new role as he speaks of adjusting in management.

Posey has been such an impactful player for San Fransico during his time leading to three World Series titles and seven All-Star appearances. Now, he looks to lead the team to victory while not on the field which Posey is getting used to as said in an interview with ESPN.

“As a player, I would come in every day and have a list in my mind of what I wanted to accomplish, whether it was in the weight room or hitting or catching, and now, in this role, I think the best way to describe it is — it's kind of a lack of control, as much as anything,” Posey said. “Because you had the ability as a player to directly impact outcomes, and now the impact is trying to create a roster of guys that have the same mentality and want to go out and try to win a lot of baseball games.”

Eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027, there seems to be a good chance that Posey gets in as he's currently three seasons removed from retiring from the game of baseball.

Buster Posey sees new role with the Giants as a way to test himself

Now with the Giants players trusting Posey for success in the present and the future, there could be some people questioning the decision for the former player at 38 years old getting a job at this stature. However, it's hard to deny Posey's baseball knowledge and mark on the team's history, especially with the mindset he has in terms of how he wants the team to be viewed.

“I've met fans before that genuinely feel like they know me, just because of how much baseball is on TV,” Posey said. “That's something that's important to me. I want our fan base to have that connection with our players. I'm hopeful that the 10-year-old out there is pulling on his or her mom's coattail and saying, ‘I want to go in because I want to see Player X-Y-Z today.' They want to go buy the jerseys. So yeah, it is about winning. First and foremost, it's about winning. But I think the stories make the winning even better.”

Taking the job of president of baseball operations, Posey sees it as a challenge to himself.

“It's a challenge, and it's hard to turn down a challenge,” Posey said. “You want to see, ‘Is it something that I can do?' ‘Is it something that I'm going to like doing?' ‘Is it something that I'm going to be good at?' There's obviously questions. You're like, ‘I don't know, am I going to be good at this?' It's not the same as playing baseball. It's different.”

Under Posey, the Giants look to make a splash in the NL West as they try to improve from last season where the record was at 80-82 which put them fourth in the division.