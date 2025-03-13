The San Francisco Giants have spent the past few years hovering around mediocrity, finishing with 80, 79, and 81 wins over the last three seasons. Despite some notable offseason moves under new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, the team still has significant issues preventing them from breaking into serious postseason contention. While the bullpen, lineup depth, and overall consistency all pose challenges, the biggest flaw for the Giants heading into the 2025 season is their starting rotation.

The missed opportunities in Free Agency

The Giants were linked to some of the biggest free-agent arms on the market, including Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell, but ultimately failed to land a true frontline starter. Instead, they settled for lower-tier moves that do little to alleviate their biggest problem. While Ray and Hicks could be solid contributors, neither is a surefire No. 2 starter that can take pressure off Webb. The Giants needed to acquire a pitcher capable of giving them 180+ innings of ace-level performance, but that player never arrived.

Max Scherzer remained a potential option late into the offseason, but the Giants opted against adding the aging veteran, who could have at least given them a high-ceiling rental. This reluctance to make a truly bold move for an elite starter signals a hesitation that could cost them another season of mediocrity.

The rotation’s flaws place additional strain on a bullpen that was already taxed last season. Ryan Walker and Tyler Rogers proved to be dependable late-inning arms, and Camilo Doval, despite a down year, remains a dominant closer when in form. However, if the starting rotation cannot eat innings, the bullpen will be forced into overuse—something that has doomed the Giants in previous seasons.

Walker, in particular, was asked to do too much in 2024, appearing in 80 games. If San Francisco’s starters consistently struggle to go deep into games, it will put immense pressure on the relief corps once again, leading to fatigue and potential regression.

A Rotation lacking depth and durability

The Giants' rotation lacks both a true ace outside of Logan Webb and reliable depth behind him. While they have solid names on paper, durability concerns and the lack of a high-end second starter create a major issue for a team attempting to keep pace with the star-studded Dodgers, a resilient Diamondbacks squad, and an ever-competitive Padres team in the NL West.

Logan Webb remains the workhorse, coming off another impressive season where he posted a 3.25 ERA across over 200 innings. He’s one of the most underrated frontline starters in baseball, but he can’t carry the rotation alone. The Giants brought in Robbie Ray, who missed all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery. While he has a Cy Young pedigree, it's uncertain how effective he’ll be in his first year back from a major injury. Another key addition, Jordan Hicks, was a revelation in his transition from the bullpen to a starting role last season but remains unproven as a long-term, high-volume starter.

The rest of the rotation consists of pitchers who either struggled with consistency or have yet to prove themselves as reliable contributors over a full season. Keaton Winn showed promise but only managed to pitch 77 innings due to injuries. Kyle Harrison is expected to take a leap forward, but as a young starter still adjusting to the big leagues, he may endure growing pains. Relying on such an untested group alongside Webb presents serious concerns for a team trying to break free from mediocrity.

Can the Giants fix it?

There are a few paths forward for the Giants if they want to address this issue before it becomes their downfall. One option is trading for a high-end starter at midseason. With Posey at the helm, the front office may be more aggressive than in previous years if the team finds itself in contention by July. A potential trade target could be a frontline arm from a rebuilding team, such as Tyler Glasnow or Dylan Cease, assuming the Giants are willing to part with prospects.

The other option is hoping that internal development saves them. If Kyle Harrison takes a major step forward and Robbie Ray regains his Cy Young form, the rotation could suddenly look much more formidable. However, counting on best-case scenarios is not a sustainable plan for a team that has consistently finished around .500.

The Giants may have made notable improvements this offseason with the addition of Willy Adames to solidify the infield, but their starting rotation remains the biggest flaw that could keep them from making a serious playoff push. If Posey and company fail to address this issue, San Francisco will likely find itself in another season of treading water in a highly competitive NL West.