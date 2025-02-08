The San Francisco Giants have made some key moves this offseason, but their roster still has room for improvement if they hope to keep pace in a competitive NL West. With big names like Justin Verlander and Willy Adames already in the fold, the Giants still need reinforcements, particularly in the infield, rotation, and power department. While San Francisco isn’t expected to break the bank on another superstar signing, there are plenty of value options available that could strengthen the roster without exceeding payroll limitations. Here are four free agents who could be smart, cost-effective additions for the Giants.

Despite reports suggesting that the Giants are unlikely to land Alex Bregman, he remains an ideal fit if the price is right. Bregman has been one of the most productive third basemen in MLB over the past decade and could provide a major boost to the Giants' lineup. With Matt Chapman locked in at third and Willy Adames at shortstop, Bregman would likely have to shift to second base—a move that could be beneficial both for him and the team.

Bregman’s bat would help address the Giants' offensive struggles. Last season, he hit .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs, numbers that would immediately upgrade San Francisco’s lineup. While the Giants have expressed confidence in Tyler Fitzgerald at second base, adding Bregman would solidify the infield and give them a more consistent offensive producer. However, if he insists on a long-term deal, the Giants may hesitate, as they have been cautious with big contracts this offseason.

Nick Pivetta

Another potential rotation addition, Nick Pivetta, offers upside as a mid-rotation starter. Over the past few seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Pivetta has flashed impressive strikeout ability while maintaining league-average production. In 2024, he posted a 4.29 ERA with a solid 27.1% strikeout rate in 147 innings.

Pivetta’s biggest issue has been his inconsistency and home run tendencies, but Oracle Park’s pitcher-friendly dimensions could help neutralize some of those concerns. Additionally, the Giants have a strong track record of helping pitchers refine their mechanics and maximize their potential.

While Pivetta rejected Boston’s $21 million qualifying offer earlier this offseason, he remains unsigned, likely due to teams being hesitant about giving up a draft pick. If his price drops, the Giants could scoop him up on a two-year, $35-40 million deal, strengthening their rotation while keeping financial flexibility intact.

Andrew Heaney

San Francisco’s rotation is young and promising, but with Verlander’s age and Logan Webb’s heavy workload, depth remains a concern. Andrew Heaney is a reliable left-handed starter who could provide stability at the back of the rotation.

Heaney, 33, posted a 4.28 ERA in 147.1 innings for the Texas Rangers last season, proving that he can still be a serviceable option. His ability to limit walks (5.9% BB rate) and generate swings and misses makes him an attractive depth piece. Additionally, his experience pitching in pitcher-friendly environments, like Dodger Stadium, suggests he could thrive at Oracle Park.

The Giants don’t need an ace—they need innings. Heaney fits the bill as a durable veteran who can take the ball every five days and occasionally shift to the bullpen if needed. A one-year deal in the range of $8-10 million would make sense for both sides.

Ty France

One area the Giants have yet to address is first base. While they have explored other options, signing Ty France would be a cost-effective way to add power and depth to the lineup. France struggled in 2024, slashing .234/.311/.390 with 12 home runs across stints with the Mariners and Reds, but he has shown the ability to hit for average and get on base in previous seasons.

In 2022, France was an All-Star, hitting .276/.340/.437 with 20 home runs and 83 RBIs. His power has dipped in recent years, but playing in Oracle Park—where gaps are large and extra-base hits can be plentiful—could help revitalize his offensive production.

Defensively, France is limited to first base and DH duties, but the Giants could use an upgrade in that area. A one-year, incentive-laden deal would allow France to reestablish himself while giving the Giants much-needed depth at the position.

The Giants have made strides this offseason but still need to fine-tune their roster before Opening Day. Bregman would be an offensive upgrade, though his fit depends on his willingness to play second base. Heaney and Pivetta offer stability and upside for a rotation that needs depth, while France provides an inexpensive way to add power to the lineup.

With Spring Training fast approaching, San Francisco has the opportunity to add impact talent without making a major financial commitment. Whether they take advantage of the bargain bin remains to be seen, but these four players could provide the right mix of value and production to help the Giants compete in 2025.