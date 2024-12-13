Willy Adames made it clear at his introductory press conference: he’s all in on the San Francisco Giants. The star shortstop, fresh off signing a seven-year, $182 million deal, left no doubt about his commitment to the team and his confidence in its direction under new President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey.

“Buster Posey, simple as that,” Adames said on MLB Tonight. “You have a guy like that leading the organization… he’s going to build something special here, and I want to be part of it.”

Adames’ enthusiasm was displayed as he sat alongside Giants manager Bob Melvin and Posey at Oracle Park. The Dominican Republic native didn’t shy away from the lofty expectations that come with a record-breaking contract, setting his sights on the ultimate goal. “Hopefully we can win a few championships like [Posey] did, and that’s one of the main reasons I’m here,” he said.

Known for his energetic play and clubhouse presence, Adames brings much more than just his impressive stats to San Francisco. The 29-year-old is coming off a career-best season with the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting .251 with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs. However, Posey emphasized Adames’ leadership qualities as a key reason the Giants aggressively pursued him.

The Giants got their shortstop of the future, and he's thrilled to be in San Francisco

“He’s a unique connector of people,” Posey said, referencing insights from Craig Counsell, Adames’ former manager in Milwaukee. “To win championships, you need personalities like Willy’s. He plays with energy, he plays with joy, and I know our fans are going to be thrilled to watch him compete on a daily basis.”

Adames echoed that sentiment, sharing how his upbringing shaped his approach to the game and to life. “For me, it comes first to be a great human being,” he said. “I’m really proud of just being the same guy every day, to be kind, and to give love back to people because there’s a lot of hate out there.”

The Giants have struggled to find consistency at shortstop in recent years, but Melvin believes that problem is now firmly in the past. “It’s not a problem now,” the manager quipped. Adames’ arrival gives San Francisco both a reliable defensive presence and a power bat in the heart of their lineup.

Melvin, who has admired Adames’ game from afar, highlighted the energy he brings every day. “It always looked like every day was opening day to him,” Melvin said. “That enthusiasm when your best players are like that… it’s contagious.”

Pulling on the Giants jersey for the first time, Adames admitted he felt a bit nervous, but it didn’t take long for him to settle in. “It looks amazing,” he said with a smile, donning the team’s cream-colored uniform and black cap.

With Posey leading the organization, Melvin at the helm, and Adames now a cornerstone of the roster, the Giants are banking on this partnership bringing championships back to the Bay. For Adames, it’s the start of an exciting new chapter—and one he’s ready to embrace wholeheartedly.