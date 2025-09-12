The Seattle Mariners have had, by their standards, a successful season. Cal Raleigh needs a strong finish, but the Mariners' catcher could win the franchise's first MVP since Ichiro Suzuki in 2021. However, Seattle is fighting for an American League Wild Card spot with the Texas Rangers. In order to make the playoffs, Dan Wilson needs Bryce Miller to step up alongside Bryan Woo.

Seattle's season has been an interesting development to monitor. Wilson's team saw its strength shift from its starting pitching to an offense capable of overwhelming opponents easily. Now, the Mariners sit at 79-68, tied for the top spot in the AL West and two games ahead of the Rangers. However, Seattle's manager would like to see his team play with more balance to end the season.

Wilson saw five of his players go to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game this summer. However, only one of them was a starting pitcher, Woo. The lack of Mariners pitching earning a nod is concerning, but understandable. Miller, Logan Gilbert, and George Kirby have all missed time thanks to injury. Despite that reasoning, Seattle needs to get more from the starting rotation.

In the playoffs, pitching becomes far more important. Pitching staffs get smaller and getting off to a good start in games is a must. The Mariners made multiple big trades at this year's deadline to bolster the offense. Despite adding key pieces like Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, it means nothing if the pitching is lackluster. If things don't improve, Seattle could miss the postseason.

The Rangers are without Nathan Eovaldi for the rest of the season. That and a season-ending injury for Adolis Garcia makes the Mariners' path to the postseason clearer. Regardless, the team needs Miller to return to his former glory quickly.

Miller is an important anchor to Wilson's starting rotation

As an individual, Miller has underperformed his standards so far in 2025. The young righty got off to a great start in his MLB career, putting up two seasons with winning records after starting in at least 25 games in both. This season, injuries held Miller back as he tried to get on track. However, the pitcher has been good since coming back from the injured list in late August.

This season, Miller sports a 5.59 ERA and a 4-5 record with a couple starts left in the regular season. Wilson could choose to rest the 27-year-old before the postseason, robbing him of the chance to finish with a record above .500 for the third straight season. While he is not the first name that is brought up when talking about Mariners' starters, Miller is a crucial piece of the puzzle.

Luis Castillo, Kirby, and Woo will likely be the starters in a Wild Card series this fall. However, Miller is the pitcher that needs to put up good starts to help his team squeak into the postseason. Based on his body of work and recent success, Miller has what it takes to put his best foot forward down the stretch of the season. If he does, Seattle can ride momentum into the playoffs.

Miller gives the Mariners depth the Rangers don't have

The Rangers' injuries have their postseason chances in serious jeopardy. Compared to Texas, Seattle's roster is completely healthy outside of Ryan Bliss, a fourth-string infielder. Miller took some extra time during his rehab assignment to make sure that he was completely healthy. He is a great safety option for Wilson to have if Woo or Gilbert fall apart early in their postseason starts.

In the final two weeks of the regular season, Miller figures to take the mound two more times. He has a start against the Kansas City Royals next week that is important for the Mariners ahead of a three-game set against the Houston Astros. Seattle has a good chance to secure a Wild Card spot in the AL. If the team gets in, though, they are as dangerous as any of the Wild Card teams.

Miller will play a key role in the rest of the Mariners' season. However, Seattle's pitching could come back to haunt them with the playoffs looming over the league. Wilson's team has endured its ups and downs throughout 2025, but it has enough talent to hit its stride at the right time. If Miller is as good as he has shown in his career, he could propel the Mariners to success.

Seattle has its work cut out for it over the next couple of weeks. Despite the pressure on the Mariners to succeed, Wilson is feeling good about his squad's chances to make a deep run.