The Seattle Mariners entered their series against the Baltimore Orioles on a two-game winning streak. Dan Wilson's team got caught off-guard on Tuesday, though, losing 5-1 in their opener at home. Seattle's starter almost saw his night end early when a pitch hit him in the face. Ahead of Wednesday night's game, the Mariners shuffled some pitchers around after an injury hit their bullpen. Seattle moved Collin Snider to the 15-day injured list and recalled Casey Legumina.

The Mariners made the moves in order to give Wilson a full set of options before the second game starts, according to MLB.com writer Daniel Kramer. Snider's right forearm flexor strain doesn't appear to be a major injury. However, Seattle will be cautious with the 29-year-old reliever's recovery.

Legumina gets his second crack at the major leagues after the Mariners sent him down to Triple-A Tacoma. The 27-year-old went 4-3 in his first 20 appearances, but gave up 10 runs in 19.2 innings this season. He won't have a huge role in his return, but Seattle needs all the pitching help they can get in front of Matt Brash and Andres Munoz.

Wilson is has two of the best options in the league at the end of close games. The duo of Brash and Munoz have either won or saved 19 games so far this season. As the leaders of Seattle's bullpen, those two are a big reason why the Mariners have been near the top of the American League West.

The matchup between Seattle and Baltimore features a division-leading team against one at the bottom of the standings. The Orioles have struggled and fired their manager while the Mariners have enjoyed success all season.

However, Tuesday night's game proved that in Major League Baseball, anyone can beat anyone, regardless of record. Baltimore might be struggling in 2025, but Seattle can't afford to take nights off against them.

Wilson and Seattle will miss Snider as he recovers, but Legumina gives them another righty to throw at hitters in relief.