The Seattle Mariners and manager Dan Wilson have Spring Training to figure out a consistent rotation involving outfielder Mitch Haniger. The latter was the odd man out in a logjam once the Mariners traded for Randy Arozarena midseason. Either way, his playing time has seen a steady decline.

Regardless of that, he's owed $15.5 million this season, making him a must-play or at least keeping him on the roster. The designed hitter spot is what is keeping his value. Even Wilson remains unsure about how Haniger will fit into the lineup.

“There are a lot of question marks,” Wilson said via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “We haven't even gotten to a game yet, so it's hard to know how it's all going to play out. But certainly, his ability to swing the bat, his experience in the league, all that plays.”

Still, there is some competition for that DH spot. For example, catcher Mitch Garver could play a role in that spot if necessary. He's deemed as the backup catcher for now, but that could change at any moment. The beauty of Spring Training is that there are plenty of unknowns, and Wilson acknowledges that.

Mitch Haniger's role could change with the Mariners, says Dan Wilson

Once again, the beauty of Spring Training is that it's like a dress rehearsal for the regular season. There are 162 games, so changes will happen regularly. Even with that metric, getting an understanding of who the starters and key rotational pieces will be is a major advantage.

Despite the potential lineup with Haniger, his salary isn't too appealing for the Mariners. After Haniger signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, he returned to Seattle. His production has not been where it once was. Since the 2021 season, his batting average has regressed every season.

Luckily, though, the DH spot can provide some life. He can focus solely on hitting. That, and the combination of Arozarena, adds immediate support to the lineup. Teams will be more generous in pitching to Haniger as opposed to Arozarena. Either way, there is about a month of competition and constant games.

It'll be a large enough sample size to see if Haniger will be a consistent part of the rotation. Wilson will have some tough choices to make. Maybe by the end of Spring Training, he will have his answer as to what to do with Haniger. If not, then he'll need to spend some extensive team before the season officially begins.