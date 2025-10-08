The ALCS was right in front of the Seattle Mariners' eyes midway through Game 4 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead against the Tigers, who were facing elimination. Now, the series is tied 2-2 after the Tigers stormed back and scored nine unanswered runs.

To make matters even worse, ace Tarik Skubal will toe the slab for the Tigers on Friday for Game 5.

The Tigers used hot bats from Javier Baez, Riley Greene, and Gleyber Torres to really choke out all the momentum from the Mariners in this game. All three of them hit home runs, and the Tigers fans were as loud as ever to see their team survive a few days longer.

As for Mariners fans, their reactions to the miserable loss are the opposite, as you could imagine.

Mariners fans watching the Tigers score SEVEN unanswered runs in the last two innings pic.twitter.com/sh7HOjTl3y — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dan Wilson is about to cost the Mariners 2 games in a 5 game series. Unfathomably bad managing. The worst manager in the playoffs remaining by a long shot — Stephen Jackman (@SteveJackman) October 8, 2025

Dan Wilson got too pretty with his pitching. Bryce Miller only had 55 pitches and he took him out because he gave up a base hit? And look what happened since. Wtf?!?! #Mariners — Joshua A. B. W. (@RunningFoolJosh) October 8, 2025

Break out the Tums, Mariners fans — Nick Lee (@NickLee51) October 8, 2025

Of course, there are going to be memes about blowing large leads. Interestingly enough, we have seen this before this postseason.

Blue jays and mariners blowing leads trying to close out a series pic.twitter.com/14gEjOa8cn — Kyle Shanks (@shanks1919) October 8, 2025

Tarik Skubal is looming 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rk8fSVJ9TM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 8, 2025

The Mariners have yet to declare a starting pitcher for Game 5.