The Seattle Mariners set the tone early in the ALCS with a confident 3–1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1. The victory showcased their balance of power and poise under pressure. Clutch hits and lockdown relief pitching sealed the opener. Building on that momentum, manager Dan Wilson confirmed through MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer that Logan Gilbert will take the mound for Game 2. His start gives Seattle a chance to tighten its grip on the series and move one step closer to history. So far, the Mariners–Blue Jays matchup has all the makings of a classic duel between two young, hungry teams chasing the AL pennant.

In Game 1, the Mariners’ 3–1 victory set the tone in the highly anticipated ALCS showdown. The Blue Jays grabbed an early lead with George Springer’s leadoff home run. Shortly after, the Mariners answered back with authority. Cal Raleigh’s solo blast tied the game in the sixth inning. Moments later, Jorge Polanco delivered a clutch RBI single that put Seattle ahead for good. Afterward, the bullpen took over, shutting down Toronto’s lineup and preserving the win. Ultimately, every inning highlighted Seattle’s mix of patience at the plate and precision on the mound.

Now, Gilbert takes center stage with a clear task: keep the momentum rolling. The right-hander was a steady presence during the regular season and has been reliable in big spots. Moreover, his fastball command and ability to attack hitters early will be crucial against Toronto’s deep batting order. Wilson emphasized that the team trusts Gilbert to deliver quality innings and set up the bullpen for another strong finish.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays will counter with rookie Trey Yesavage, who impressed in his earlier postseason outing against the Yankees. Even so, all eyes remain on Logan Gilbert and how he handles the moment. If he delivers, a dominant Game 2 showing could push the Mariners within reach of their first-ever AL pennant, and turn this series firmly in Seattle’s favor.

Will the Mariners surge ahead 2-0, or will the Blue Jays battle back to even the ALCS?