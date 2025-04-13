The Seattle Mariners are in desperate need of an offensive jolt, especially with the injuries to Victor Robles and Ryan Bliss, and despite having a stacked starting rotation that will get George Kirby back from injury at some point, the organization has not made veteran starter Luis Castillo available in a trade, at least at the moment.

“The Seattle Mariners desperately need some offensive help after injuries to right fielder Victor Robles and second baseman Ryan Bliss will sideline them for at least three to four months,” Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY wrote. “Yet, one club who offered a young infielder for veteran starter Luis Castillo, was told that Castillo remains off-limits – at least for now.”

Rumors surrounding a potential trade of Castillo are not new, as there was much speculation that he could be on the move in the offseason. He is the logical trade chip for the Mariners because he is on a five-year, $108 million contract. The Mariners could get some offensive help in a trade involving Castillo along with some financial flexibility. Castillo counts for $21.6 million against the Mariners' luxury tax payroll for at least through the 2027 season, and there is a vesting option for the 2028 season as well.

It has been an interesting start to the 2025 season for the Mariners and the rest of the American League West. The Los Angeles Angels have surprised and are off to a 9-5 start so far, while the Texas Rangers are 9-6. The Mariners sit in third at 7-8, but figure to be in the playoff picture for the majority of the season. The Houston Astros sit at 6-8, while the Athletics are in last with a 6-9 record.

It is still wide open in the American League West, and eventually, the Mariners might have to make a decision with Castillo to jumpstart the lineup this season.