The Texas Rangers stunned the baseball world in the 2023 season when they rolled through the postseason and won the only World Series in the team's history. Managed by the masterful Bruce Bochy, the Rangers were undefeated on the road throughout their postseason run, an achievement that is unlikely to be repeated for multiple decades.

However, as well as that team played, the Rangers have been ordinary since then. They had a losing record in 2024 and the best they could do last year was finish .500 at 81-81. The Rangers have made multiple moves in the offseason and the changes started shortly after the season ended and their future Hall of Fame manager Bruce Bochy decided to end his run with the Rangers and shuffle off into retirement.

Skip Schumaker takes over on the bench and the 46-year-old brings new energy to the position. Schumaker has two years of managerial experience with the Miami Marlins under his belt. He was an overachiever during the 2023 season with the South Florida team, as he led the team to an 84-78 record. The Marlins were unable to sustain that success in Year 2 under Schumaker, as the team went 62-100.

Schumaker's hiring was the first of many Rangers moves during the offseason.

Rangers make multiple moves in the offseason

They traded infielder Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for outfielder Brandon Nimmo, and that move should give the Rangers more versatility as well as a talented bat.

The Rangers also spent the large majority of the offseason rebuilding their bullpen. They added Zach Bryant, Alexis Diaz, Tyler Alexander and Jakob Junis.

Nimmo should end up as the starting right fielder and the lead off batter for the Rangers. They are expecting him to kick-start their lineup. The other new addition to the starting lineup is catcher Danny Jansen. The Rangers had expected more from Jonah Heim behind the plate, but he has been a disappointment since the championship season, so the Rangers have moved on.

The acquisition of Nimmo cannot be overstated. He is not a superstar, but he demonstrated that he can get the job done on an every-game basis throughout his 10-year career with the Mets. He is coming off a season in which he slashed .262/.324/.436 with while belting 25 home runs and driving in 92 runs. Nimmo also scored 71 runs and stole 13 bases in 14 attempts. He has averaged 21 home runs and 70 RBI throughout his 10 seasons, and he also draws his share of bases on balls. He averages 80 walks per 162 games played.

Rangers still need a starting pitcher

The Rangers have made memorable additions to the bullpen, an area that was a weakness last year. The top three names in the starting rotation look imposing. Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and MacKenzie Gore should be solid for Schumaker, as long as they can stay healthy. That does not seem likely, based on deGrom's history and Eovaldi's 2025 season.

The Rangers appear to be going with Jack Leiter and Jacob Latz as their No. 4 and 5 starters. That's where they could fall down a notch or two. The Rangers need to go after free agent Lucas Giolito and bring him into the fold.

Giolito had a wonderful 2025 season with the Red Sox. He finished the year with a 10-4 record and a 3.41 earned run average. He struck out 121 batters in 145.0 innings. He gave up 17 home runs and walked 56 batters.

Giolito finished the season with a flexor strain in his right elbow, but he had made a full recovery less than a month into the offseason. The Rangers need to upgrade their starting pitching staff and Giolito looks like he would be a wonderful fit.

Filling out the starting pitching staff appears to be the Rangers' biggest need.

Rangers have to have concerns about depth

If the Rangers are going to contend in the American League West, they are going to have to get the best of the Seattle Mariners and the nomadic Athletics, who will once again call Sacramento their temporary home.

The Rangers appear to have strength at the top of their lineup with Nimmo, Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager, Joc Pederson, Jake Burger and Evan Carter. However the bottom three in the lineup look questionable. Third baseman Josh Jung has not been consistent at the plate, Josh Smith is questionable and Jansen does not look like a major offensive threat.

Jung slashed .251/.294/.390 with 14 home runs and 61 RBI last season. The Rangers need him to show a greater propensity for getting on base. Smith had 10 home runs and 35 RBI for the Rangers last season and will play 2nd base this season.

Jansen is a career .220 hitter who has played with the Blue Jays, Rays, Red Sox and Brewers throughout his career. He is a decent defensive catcher, but he can be a problem when he comes to bat in clutch situations.