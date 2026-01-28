The New York Yankees made another calculated roster adjustment Tuesday as the offseason picture starts to wrap up. A waiver claim involving pitching depth and corresponding roster moves reflects how the organization is finalizing its 40-man structure ahead of spring training. The move continues a broader offseason effort to stockpile flexible arms while preserving roster optionality ahead of Opening Day.

The Yankees claimed right-handed pitcher Dom Hamel off waivers from the Texas Rangers, adding a controllable arm as the club balances depth and flexibility. The move comes amid a series of recent additions and contract decisions as the Yankees prepare for camp.

Hamel arrives as a depth option with strikeout upside. The 26-year-old has moved between organizations this offseason but remains an intriguing arm due to his swing-and-miss profile in the minors. His ability to miss bats made him a logical target for a team prioritizing adaptable pitching options.

To create roster space, the Yankees designated two players for assignment, signaling a preference for arms with remaining minor-league options and greater roster flexibility. The transaction was confirmed Tuesday afternoon by the team’s official public relations department in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), which outlined the waiver claim and corresponding roster decisions.

“Earlier today, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Claimed RHP Dom Hamel off waivers from the Texas Rangers.

• Designated LHP Jayvien Sandridge and INF/OF Marco Luciano for assignment.”

The Yankees’ pitching depth chart remains fluid entering spring training. Hamel profiles as a candidate for Triple-A depth or potential bullpen coverage depending on health and performance, with remaining options providing in-season flexibility.

The claiming of the right-handed pitcher off waivers further highlights the roster pressure created by a crowded pitching group, where every move requires a corresponding decision. For the Yankees, the claim for Hamel represents a low-risk addition centered on depth and adaptability. It also helps maintain pitching coverage as the season approaches, giving the organization flexibility while evaluating competition, managing workloads, and shaping the early-season roster.