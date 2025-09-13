The Texas Rangers have surged back into the 2025 playoff race, fueled not by power at the plate, but by a dominant starting rotation. Since August 19, the Rangers pitching staff has powered a 15-4 stretch, positioning the team firmly in the AL Wild Card hunt.

Texas has found consistency on the mound, with improved command, deeper outings, and steady veteran leadership anchoring the group through meaningful September baseball.

Friday night’s 8-3 win over the New York Mets marked the latest statement. Jacob deGrom’s return to Citi Field was a dominant one—seven innings, eight strikeouts, and zero baserunners after the third inning. The 37-year-old ace improved to 12–7 with a 2.82 ERA, underscoring his role in stabilizing a resurgent Texas rotation.

SleeperRangers took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to spotlight how effective the staff has been during this critical stretch.

“The Rangers pitching staff since August 19 (15-4 since): 3.32 ERA (2nd Lowest) 3.60 FIP (5th Lowest) 73 ER (2nd least) 48 BB (Least in MLB) 6.1 BB% (Least in MLB) 190 K (16th) 10 QS (7th) They deserve all the applause”

Behind deGrom, Merrill Kelly, Jack Leiter, and Patrick Corbin, the Rangers rotation has combined for 10 quality starts since mid-August and posted a 3.98 ERA since August 12. Tyler Mahle continues his rehab and could return to the rotation by October.

At 78–70, Texas trails both the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners—who are tied atop the AL West standings and currently hold the final Wild Card spot—by just two games. With 14 games remaining, including a massive four-game road series against Houston starting Monday, the Rangers’ playoff push remains very real.

General manager Chris Young’s low-profile moves at the deadline now look savvy. Rather than swing big, Texas trusted internal arms—and it’s paying off. With deGrom anchoring the group and September crowds growing, the Rangers rotation stats suggest this run has staying power.

If the Rangers finish strong, it won’t be because of home runs. It’ll be because their pitching staff refused to break.