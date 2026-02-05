The Texas Rangers quietly added pitching depth Thursday in a move that blended routine roster management with a moment of baseball internet history.

The club agreed to a minor league contract with right-handed submariner Josh Hejka, bringing a distinctive arm to camp as the Rangers continue shaping their bullpen ahead of the 2026 season. While the signing itself was modest, the way it became public quickly captured attention across the baseball world.

ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), posting the update alongside a screenshot from exactly one year earlier. The image referenced a 2025 post in which Hejka jokingly called out Passan for not reporting his previous trade from the New York Mets to the Philadelphia Phillies. The callback turned an otherwise low-profile transaction into a viral moment.

“Right-handed submariner Josh Hejka and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a minor league contract, a source tells ESPN.”

Right-handed submariner Josh Hejka and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a minor league contract, a source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/gLWNvnnQk1 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2026

Article Continues Below

Passan shared the update precisely 365 days after Hejka quipped that he had been traded for cash considerations—often referred to in baseball slang as a “bag of balls.” By revisiting the moment, Passan connected past humor with present news, a nod to the sport’s unique online culture.

The post quickly spread across social media, sparking reactions from players, reporters, and fans alike, and underscoring how even minor transactions can take on outsized life online within baseball culture.

On the field, Hejka offers more than novelty. The 28-year-old reliever is known for his extreme sidearm delivery, a submarine look that can be difficult for hitters to track. He spent last season in the Philles organization, where he provided reliable bullpen innings and closed out a combined no-hitter for a High-A affiliate in July.

For the Rangers, the move represents a low-risk addition with situational upside, particularly over the grind of a long season. For fans, it delivered one of the offseason’s most memorable reporting moments—proof that even minor league signings can resonate when baseball, timing, and personality intersect.