The Texas Rangers had a significant streak snapped in disappointing fashion Wednesday, as Jake Burger’s error at first base ended a franchise-record run of 19 consecutive games without a defensive miscue. The blunder not only halted the defensive record for the Rangers, but also directly led to an unearned run in a 2-0 shutout loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks—an outcome that could impact the Rangers' tight playoff chase.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the clip of Burger’s mistake that ended the streak and stunned fans in real time, with credit to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale for the stat. The moment quickly went viral.

“The Rangers had gone a franchise record 19 straight games without an error until this Jake Burger play”

The 29-year-old mishandled a routine grounder in the second inning, allowing the Diamondbacks' second run to score. It proved to be the difference in a game dominated by pitching, as Jack Leiter gave the club six strong innings but received no run support. The Rangers’ errorless streak had come to symbolize their recent defensive improvement during a critical stretch of the season, with hopes of reaching the 2025 MLB playoffs. But Wednesday’s result served as a reminder of how quickly momentum can shift in September.

Offensively, Texas managed just four hits and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. The loss marked their second straight and dropped them two games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot. They also sit five games back of the Houston Astros in the AL West race, with a crucial three-game series against Houston starting Friday.

The error has sparked fierce online criticism of Burger, with fans questioning his defensive reliability down the stretch. Still, the Rangers' playoff hopes remain well alive, and the team has a day off to reset before a pivotal weekend.

In a season built on small margins, one misplay may prove more than just a moment—it could become a turning point.