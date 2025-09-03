The Texas Rangers might be on their best stretch of the season to this point. The Rangers head into their second game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks the winners of six in a row, as well as nine of their last ten games. As Texas looks to win their seventh straight, the team's official X (formerly Twitter) account announced a couple of injury updates on starter Tyler Mahle and reliever Cole Winn.

“RHP Tyler Mahle (on 60-day IL with right shoulder fatigue) and RHP Cole Winn (on 15-day IL with right arm fatigue) have been sent to Round Rock (AAA) on injury rehab assignment,” posted the team's official account Tuesday.

Both Mahle and Winn were scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday to kick off their rehab assignment. Both pitchers have been key to the Rangers' current place in the standings. Currently four and a half games out of first place in the AL West, Texas is also just a game and a half out of the last AL Wild Card spot. The team ahead of them in the standings at this very moment? The Seattle Mariners, who hold second in the West and the last Wild Card slot. Can the Rangers catch their rivals in both spots in the postseason race?

Rangers look to make unlikely playoff bid

This recent hot streak has put the Rangers right back in the thick of things. The 2023 World Series champions failed to even make the playoffs in 2024, so getting back this season would be a nice reward for the team. Especially manager Bruce Bochy, who could be close to retiring once again. For now though, Texas will focus on continuing their excellent form in play as of late.

If Winn and Mahle help contribute to that, then all the better. Winn has finally broken out, excelling in a bullpen role. Meanwhile, Mahle returned this season after missing most of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery. The Rangers' signing of him last offseason was proven to be a shrewd investment. Will Mahle and Winn contribute to the Texas pitching staff once October rolls around? If the pitchers have their way, that is the exact turn of events that will occur at Globe Life Park in a few weeks' time.