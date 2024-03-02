The Texas Rangers feature two prospects within MLB's top 100 list. The list, via MLB.com, has outfielders Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford ranked No. 5 and No. 6 overall. Carter, of course, made his MLB debut at the end of the 2023 season and played a role in Texas' World Series run. Carter is expected to make the Rangers' 2024 Opening Day roster out of spring training, but can Langford do the same?

Kennedi Landry recently wrote an article for MLB.com that was centered around predicting the Rangers' 2024 Opening Day roster. The article is insightful and well-written, and Landry predicted that Carter, Adolis Garcia, Leody Taveras, and Travis Jankowski will break camp as Texas' outfielders.

And in all reality, Landry is probably correct. After all, the Rangers are fresh off a World Series victory and they don't need to rush Langford, who is only 22 years old, to the big leagues. But Langford is doing everything he can to make the decision as difficult as possible for the Rangers.

As of this story's publication, Langford has homered three times over the course of the past two days. Two of those long balls came on Saturday, with Langford flashing his power from the right-side of the plate.

Videos via the Rangers:

2 homers in 2 days for @langford_wyatt. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qxxdx0AoL3 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 2, 2024

Wyatt Langford's potential is undeniable

Langford's MLB ETA is listed as 2024. He's still progressing overall as a hitter, and his defense has some question marks as well. Langford features some of the best power among baseball's top prospects, however.

He has the ability to drive the ball with authority to all parts of the field. As long as he continues to develop consistency in all parts of his offensive attack, it won't be long before we see Wyatt Langford terrorizing opposing pitchers at the big league level.

And even if Langford does not make the Rangers' MLB squad out of spring training, he should receive an MLB promotion at some point in 2024.