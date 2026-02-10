While the Toronto Blue Jays kick the aging tries on Max Scherzer, they may been wishing they had re-signed Bo Bichette. However, here is one last-minute move the Blue Jays must make before spring training.

It’s getting close to time. Spring games will be rolling around soon. But there is still time for the Blue Jays to get things in order for what they hope will be another run to the World Series.

Of course, it won’t be Kyle Tucker. That was the apple of their eye before he cast his lot with the “evil empire” in Los Angeles. So what will the Blue Jays do? This is a controversial one, perhaps, but …

Blue Jays should trade RP Jeff Hoffman

Hoffman saved 33 games for the Blue Jays in 2025. He strikes out plenty of batters and misses bats all over the place. If you like such things, three of his four pitches graded out as “above average,” according to FanGraphs’ Stuff+ model via rotoballer.com.

But let’s look at the overall picture. His previous career high in saves was 10. And his ERA in 2025 was 4.37. His WHIP at 1.191 is high for a lockdown closer. And it was his highest mark since 2022.

But first and foremost, this guy served up the meatball that made Miguel Rojas a Dodgers hero. At least when Dennis Eckersley did something similar, Kirk Gibson was an established MLB star. Rojas? Twelve years of lukewarm results, at best. And almost zero power.

And Hoffman agreed that his fateful pitch changed history for the Blue Jays in a very bad way, according to a post on X by Talkin’ Baseball.

“I cost everybody in here a World Series ring,” Hoffman said.

And the problem is that it will linger throughout the 2026 season. He’s going to blow some saves if he holds the closer’s role all season. And every time he fails, the fans are going to howl. And some cocky reporter will probably ask, “Does this remind you of the World Series?”

It’s just a bad situation all around. Why put Hoffman through it?

He has a good enough arm to draw trade interest around the majors. Sure, there might not be a line of suitors. But the Blue Jays should be willing to take on a veteran with closing experience.

It doesn’t even have to be a blockbuster deal. Just a closer who is somewhere close to the level of Hoffman. He can even have baggage. It just needs to be some other team’s baggage.

The Blue Jays still have that look

Toronto’s roster is strong. The Blue Jays will be players in the AL East. And the pitching staff is a big part of that.

The starting rotation looks elite: Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, and either Cody Ponce or José Berríos.

There’s plenty of help in the bullpen, too. Along with Hoffman, the Blue Jays have Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers, Yimi García, Braydon Fisher, Brendon Little, and Eric Lauer. That’s strong enough to take a chance with Hoffman. Even if they make a lateral trade.

If the Blue Jays keep Hoffman throughout the season, it's easy to imagine a bad ending somewhere along the way.