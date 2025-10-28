In a pivotal moment of World Series Game 3, the Toronto Blue Jays stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers with one of the best defensive plays of the MLB playoffs. Addison Barger unleashed a rocket from right field to throw out Freddie Freeman at home plate, ending the inning and keeping the game scoreless heading into the fourth.

The play developed quickly with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. Freeman attempted to score from second on a single by Will Smith, but Barger charged in, planted, and fired a 98.7 mph one-hop throw to catcher Alejandro Kirk, who applied the tag just before Freeman’s slide. The crowd at Dodger Stadium erupted as the Blue Jays celebrated the inning-ending gem.

Barger’s awareness, mechanics, and arm strength were on full display. The throw traveled nearly 290 feet and was clocked among the fastest outfield assists of the postseason. His reaction time and precision helped preserve a 2–0 lead, preventing the Dodgers from scoring and sending the Blue Jays into the fourth inning still in control — even if that advantage proved short-lived.

MLB posted the clip on their official X account (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting the precision of the throw and the defensive awareness that kept Toronto in control. The post captured the play perfectly and quickly gained traction across social media.

“Addison Barger's perfect throw prevents a run at the plate #WorldSeries”

Addison Barger's perfect throw prevents a run at the plate #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/JJC4DnxLu4 — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2025

The throw immediately went viral, with analysts calling it one of the most impressive moments of Game 3 of the 2025 World Series. It showcased not only this arm strength but also his confidence on baseball’s biggest stage.

Just three nights ago, the outfielder hit the first pinch-hit grand slam in Blue Jays postseason history. Now, with another highlight-worthy performance, Barger continues to shape the story of this year’s MLB playoffs and prove he’s built for the spotlight. As Game 3 heads into the bottom of the sixth in L.A., the score is tied 4-4, with every inning growing more critical on baseball’s biggest stage.