Oct 28, 2025 at 12:09 AM ET

Game 3 of the World Series delivered one theatric moment after another. Alejandro Kirk and Shohei Ohtani smacked home runs in the contest. But both met during a major sequence.

Ohtani sprinted to second base as the potential game-winning run. But he couldn't get there in time as Kirk's throw forced the tag out — and extra innings.

SHOHEI OHTANI CAUGHT STEALING SECOND 🤯pic.twitter.com/VTtGWIV7Ug — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ohtani tied the game up earlier with this massive blast that made it 5-5.

SHOHEI OHTANI HITS ANOTHER HOME RUN TO TIE THE GAME 🔥pic.twitter.com/WW30b6n6cz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kirk, though, hit Blue Jays franchise history with a three-run home run blast that briefly erased the Dodgers' early 2-0 lead. Toronto never had a player hit five or more home runs during the MLB Playoffs until Monday evening arrived.

The drama stretched past that Kirk tag out too.

Dodgers deny scoring possibility by Blue Jays

Article Continues Below

Toronto had a runner on first representing the potential winning run in the 10th inning. Emmet Sheehan took the hill in relieving closer Roki Sasaki.

Davis Schneider came in as a courtesy runner for the Blue Jays. Nathan Lukes blasted a potential triple toward right field that got Teoscar Hernandez hustling toward the outfield wall.

Hernandez, though, fired to Tommy Edman before Edman got the tag out to Will Smith at home — denying the winning run in the epic sequence.

TEXTBOOK RELAY THE DODGERS KEEP THE GAME TIED HEADED TO THE BOTTOM HALF! #WORLDSERIES pic.twitter.com/wz4bhVRzbx — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2025

The umpires eventually reviewed the out to see if Smith was blocking the plate. But L.A. earned the out.

The night witnessed multiple cliffhangers on both sides. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. executed his own bonkers out at third, while Hernandez delivered this epic bat flip after blasting his home run. Both teams remained tied into the 11th as Guerrero caught the pop out to end the bottom of the 10th inning.