The Toronto Blue Jays signed slugger Anthony Santander to a $92.5 million contract to give their lineup some extra firepower. However, injuries have taken a major toll on Santander's debut in Toronto.

Now, the outfielder is set to begin a rehab assignment at the Triple-A level on Thursday, via Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. He is poised to be the designated hitter in his first few appearances before advancing to play the outfield corners.

As Toronto watches his rehab assignment, they'll be focusing on Santander's timing. They want to get him back on the diamond, but at the same time they won't risk re-injury. Especially with how much time Santander has been on the shelf. If he is going to make an impact at this point in the season, the Blue Jays are hoping it comes in the postseason.

This time around, Santander is dealing with both a shoulder injury and back tightness. His shoulder is what put him on the injured list, while the back tightness creeped up afterwards. Regardless, Santander seems like he is mostly past the injuries, seeing as he is starting a rehab assignment. But Toronto will remain cautious.

In the 50 games he has played in 2025, Santander has hit .179 with six home runs and 18 RBI. Clearly, it hasn't been the debut the Blue Jays have been hoping for.

However, Santander earned that near $93 million contract after hitting 44 home runs and 102 RBI with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024. The Blue Jays know they won't get that production in 2025, but they believe his bat can be a sparkplug should it come around.

Santander's rehab assignment will be extremely telling, both for how long it'll be and how impactful the outfielder will be when he does make his return. Based on his contract and where he'll slot in the lineup, the Blue Jays are hopeful he makes a crucial difference.