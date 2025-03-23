On Saturday, Max Scherzer turned in another strong spring outing, but the veteran right-hander's dominant four innings against the Minnesota Twins came with a familiar concern: the nagging thumb injury that has plagued him throughout camp. Scherzer, now entering his 20th Major League season, threw 62 pitches — 47 for strikes — in a crisp 2-1 win for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He struck out four batters and walked one over four shutout innings, facing a Twins lineup loaded with regulars. It was vintage Scherzer in execution, but afterward, he was candid about the issue that continues to cloud his start to 2025.

“It’s a little thing that’s a big thing,” Scherzer said of the injury. “I’m not gonna lie, it’s frustrating. Because I know I can pitch at this level. I know I have the pitches that I can execute and I can locate. But right now, it’s a thumb issue, and I’m gonna be battling until I’m fully built up.”

The 39-year-old described the injury as inflammation between the CMC and MCP joints in his right thumb — the same joint motion heavily involved in his grip and delivery. When it flares up, it affects not only his thumb but the entire kinetic chain in his pitching arm, potentially leading to more serious problems.

Blue Jays continue to monitor Max Scherzer

“When I’m out there, it heats up and it goes away and I’m fine,” he explained. “It’s kind of like tendinitis, in a way. Once it gets hot and gets out there, then I don’t feel it and I can pitch the way I’ve always pitched. I’m not worried about my stuff, I’m worried about how I recover — because this can blow up fast and lead to a lot of other things.”

The Blue Jays are treading carefully. Scherzer, who signed a one-year, $15.5 million deal this offseason, said he's now built up to throw 75–80 pitches in his first regular season start. But whether he’ll be ready for Opening Day remains uncertain, as any pain won’t reveal itself until the following day.

“I’ll know what damage I did on it today, tomorrow,” Scherzer noted.

His performance Saturday showed why Toronto made the investment. Facing Byron Buxton in the fourth inning, Scherzer executed a 10-pitch at-bat that ended with a swinging strikeout on a cutter. He mixed five pitches — fastball, slider, cutter, curveball, and changeup — with velocity sitting between 91 and 94 mph.

“Even though the velo says it’s dropped, he hasn’t changed as far as who he is,” Buxton said. “And if you ask me, it seems to have gotten better.”

For Scherzer, it's all about chasing one more championship. “I came here and I want to win the World Series,” he said. “That’s what motivates me.”

To do that, the Blue Jays will need his thumb — the “little thing that’s a big thing” — to hold up.